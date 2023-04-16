Former Kogi Deputy Governor and leading aspirant in PDP primary election, Yomi Awoniyi, has rejected the proposed delegate list to be used for today (Sunday) election.

Awoniyi said any effort to use the unapproved delegate list would be rejected.

Awoniyi who made this known in a press conference held in Lokoja disclosed that there are attempts to use for the party a delegate list that is in complete variance to the approved one.

He said the press conference was to draw the attention of the world to this abnormality, adding that “it was trite to say that where the party set up guidelines for a process and same was not well adhered to, it is not reasonable for the same party to import strange names into the delegate list”.

The frontline aspirant said “PDP was a party bound by laws and as a bonafide member of the party in the last 25 years, any attempt to make nonesense of the party’s primary would not be acceptable”.

Awoniyi stressed further that the authentic delegate list that emerged from the party’s processes on 29th March and April 8th should be used.

He said it was not acceptable to compel them to use the delegate list that is “foreign to the process that took place”.

Also contributing, another aspirant, Bolufemi Rotimi stressed unequivocally that the approved list must be used, adding that failure to do so would lead to total cancellation of the election and serious crisis if due process was not followed.

Likewise, Hon Tajudeen Yusuf said the “doctored list” was meant to accommodate people who are not even members of the party in a bid to “impose an aspirant on the party”.

Tajudeen said if his name could be removed from the delegate list and only returned after serious petition, then it was better for it not to be there, adding that the law would be used to tackle the problem.

When asked if the entire state list was tampered with, he responded that “injury to one is to all as those of Kogi East were returned”, adding that “removing just a name in the list as given by INEC, made the list unacceptable and should be rejected in totality”.





