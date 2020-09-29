PDP NWC ratifies removal of Osun State Chairman

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ratified the removal from office of the Osun State Chairman of the party, Hon. Adesoji Adagunodo.

This followed the validation of a vote of no confidence passed on him by the State Executive.

Making this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, said the decision of the NWC is consequent upon the report of the Sub-Committee set up by the NWC which investigated and validated the allegations as well as the Vote of No Confidence passed against Hon. Adagunodo by the state executive, in line section 59 (2) (4) of the PDP Constitution.

ALSO READ: Wike wants new revenue formula in favour of states

Consequently, the NWC has directed the State Deputy Chairman, Hon. Sunday Akanfe, to take charge of the affairs of the Osun state chapter pending the emergence of a substantive state Chairman in keeping with the dictates of the PDP Constitution.

The PDP said it wished the former State Chairman well in his future endeavours as he continues to contribute his quota to the growth and development of our party.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Dr George Moghalu, Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has urged boat operators in the country to adhere strictly to safety guidelines or risk sanctions.

This is contained in a press statement by Jibril Dardau, Acting General Manager (Corporate Affairs) on Friday in Lokoja.

Dardau quoted Moghalu as saying that non-adherence to the guidelines would attract sanctions.

The Heads of maritime agencies have looked at the possibility of utilizing the Onitsha river ports and other dry ports scattered across the country towards decongesting the Lagos ports and also easing the pressure on the roads.

In a statement made available to Tribune Online over the weekend by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Spokesman, Mr Jibril Darda’u, the third Heads of maritime agencies meeting which held in Lokoja, Kogi State, agreed that it was imperative that the nation’s waterways are used maximally towards cargo evacuation from the ports in Lagos.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Saturday confirmed that he was in consultation with the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 elections. Ortom said that he had told the opposition party to allow him to make a consultation with his close allies. I have been invited to rejoin APC ― Ortom

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said the emergence of Professor Florence Obi as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar bears eloquent testimony to the capacity of the womenfolks to effectively manage leadership position in the country.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/omo-agege-lauds-emergence-of-prof-florence-obi-as-unical-first-female-vc/