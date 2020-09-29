Katsina govt reopens schools Oct 5

Katsina State government has approved 5th October 2020 for the reopening of both public and private secondary and primary schools across the state.

The commissioner of education, Professor Badamasi Lawal Charanchi disclosed this yesterday while briefing newsmen and stakeholders in the education sector of the state on the government decision.

Prof. Badamasi added that it was the state governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari who gave the directive for the reopening of the schools after careful study of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

He further disclosed that the schools will open on the 5th of October for the second term holiday on the 23rd of October.

ALSO READ: PDP NWC ratifies removal of Osun State Chairman

Charanchi added that after one week of second term holiday schools in the state will resume for the third term on Monday, October 2020 and the term will last up to 5th February 2021.

He said the schools on resumption must exercise some safety measures which he stressed include the wearing of a facemask by both teachers and the returning students.

The commissioner further stated that the schools will operate on a shift basis to check the incidence of overcrowding and observed social distancing in the schools.

Similarly, Charanchi said all the schools must be fumigated before the return of the students while temperature checking device must also be used in checking the returning students.

He gave assurance that schools would be supported to ensure adequate water sanitation and hygiene, adding a step down training would be organized for stakeholders to sensitized them on the pandemic.

