PDP names Wike as member of presidential campaign council

DESPITE the yet-to-resolved disagreement between Nyesom Wike and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the Rivers State governor has been named into the presidential campaign council of the party.

A document dated September 16, 2022 and signed by Umar Bature, the National Organising Secretary of the party, seen by the Nigerian Tribune on Thursday night, showed that the governor, who is insisting on the ouster of the national chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, will join other governors of the party, including Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Sam Ortom (Benue), Okezie (Abia) and Ifeanyi Uguanyi (Enugu), in the council.

The campaign organisation is headed by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State as chairman, while Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Makinde are vice chairman North and South, respectively.

The document also contains the rest of the organogram of the organisation, including the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC) headed by Governor Aminu Tambuwal as Director-General; Liyel Imoke, Deputy Director-General (Operation); Professor Adewale Oladipo, Deputy Director-General (Administration); Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Deputy Director-General (Technical and Systems) and Okwesilieze Nwodo, Deputy Director-General (Research and Strategy).

The Directorate of Administration has under it the Directorate of Finance and Directorate of Legal Affairs.

The Technical and Systems will oversee the Directorate of Technology, Directorate of Situation Room, Directorate of Election Management and the Directorate of Training.

The Directorate of Field Operations and Logistics also has charge of the Directorate of Strategic Communications, Directorate of Security and Directorate of Support Groups.





That of Research and Strategy has the Directorate of Research, Directorate of Intelligence and Strategy, Directorate of Monitoring and Evaluation and Directorate of International Affairs.