PDP leads in AMAC amidst report of violence in some centres

Nine wards have been won by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP out of the 11 wards so far announced in the Abuja Municipal Area Council, in the election which was held on Saturday, in the Federal Capital Territory.

The PDP early lead over the All Progressives Congress (APC), are in Nyanya APC: 1199, PDP: 1861; Jiwa APC: 1224, PDP: 1429; Gui APC: 834, PDP: 1606 and Karshi APC: 1477, PDP: 180.

Others are: Gwagwa: APC: 1158

PDP: 1624; Orozo, APC:335

PDP: 674; City Center, APC: 1093

PDP: 1137;

More results as announced at the collation center are Garki, APC: 914 and PDP: 2983; Karu: APC: 863

PDP: 1848; Gwarimpa APC: 863

PDP: 1848 and Wuse wards where the APC polled 933 and the opposition PDP scored 857 votes.

The results were not without some incidents, as the respective INEC officials announced that in Karshi ward, there were cases of ballot box snatching and malfunctioning of the BVAS machine at Karshi.

The INEC official for Orozo reported attacks at the collation center, where two persons were feared dead with some other persons injured.

Another report of an attack on INEC officials was recorded at the city center ward.

