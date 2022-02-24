PDP is well organised, will defeat APC in 2023 ― Saraki

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Saraki, has posited that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is well organised and will defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The former senate president who was in Kaduna on Thursday held a meeting with former Vice President, Namadi Sambo; former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and former Governor Ramalan Yero at their respective residences over his 2023 presidential ambition.

The presidential hopeful was represented at the meetings by the Chairman, Contact and mobilisation Committee of Abubakar Bukola Saraki for 2023 presidency, Professor Iyorwuese Hagher and other members of the committee.

Later, the delegation were at the PDP secretariat to speak with other stakeholders. where Prof Hagher said Nigerians are sick and tired of the ruling APC.

He assured Nigerians that if Saraki is voted into power, he would ensure a heathy nation where the present insecurity bedevilling the country would be a thing of the past.

According to him, the presidency under Saraki would be a double blessing for the country for the fact that “he is a medical doctor, young and energetic who is ready to listen to the yearnings of the citizens.

“We have met with former Vice President Namadi Sambo; former Governor Ahmed Makarfi, former Governor Ramalan Yero, former PDP and serving senators. They gave us permission to come and address the larger house in Kaduna. We are in PDP because APC is not a party to join.

“Nigerians are sick and tired of APC, a strange bed fellow that came together to bring hardship on Nigerians through civilian dictatorship.

“PDP is well organised. It will defeat APC,” he had said.

Commenting further, he said he is optimistic that Saraki will be accepted by the north and south, saying now that Nigeria is sick, it needs Abubakar Bukola Saraki because he is a medical doctor.

“Nigeria needs an energetic president who will cry when citizens are crying, the president that will laugh when citizens are laughing. Not the president that will be laughing when citizens are crying. When he becomes president he will unite the citizens.

“We have insecurity in the country today because the leaders are incapable. We need a president that will ensure the security of the people,” Hagher said.

Another member of the Committee, Dan Okafor noted that the former senate president will win 28 states out of 36 states of the country.

“We must look for the person that will win the presidency for us. He is Bukola Saraki. The only candidate that is in love with our party PDP is Bukola Saraki,” he said.

Also speaking a former National Chairman of PDP, Alh Kawu Baraje, said the ruling APC promised to end the insecurity in the country but lamented they failed.

“In 2015, the insecurity is only dominants in the North East but now it has spread to the other parts of the country. The economy is bad, we need a person who has a clear understanding of the economy. And I want to tell you Saraki has worked with Obasanjo as his Special Assistant in charge of Budget,” he said.

Responding, the State Chairman of PDP, Mr Hassan Hyat described Bukola Saraki as a humble, gentle and responsible leader that every leadership should long for.

The PDP State Chairman, however, used the occasion to condemned the recent impeachment of the deputy governor of Zamfara State, a PDP member.

He said: “We condemned in totality the show of shame in Zamfara State over the impeachment of the PDP Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

“We condemned in totality the approval of a card-carrying member of APC by NASS as INEC Commissioner.

“We want President Buhari to resolve with ASUU so that our children can go back to schools.

“Insecurity must be brought to an end so that our farmers can go back to the farms. We want to sleep with two eyes closed.

“There is power and hunger in the land. Continuous borrowing of money APC government has not changed our conditions for the better. This borrowing should stop.”

The 16-Member of the contact and mobilisation committee include Dr Musa Ahmadu(Secretary), Alhaji Shaba Lafiagi, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, Chief Osaro Onaiwo, Hon. Mohammed Abdullahi Rico, Chief Daniel Okafor, Hon. Amena Hembadoon, Abigail Molme, Hon. Yunana Iliya, Hon. Binta Bello, Hon. Shehu Gusau, Hon. Amos Mogaji Gideon, Hon. Lhai Aliyu Maigari, Alhaji Yusuf Abubakar, Hon Moses Aliyu (Support Staff).