 PDP in DASS, others disown Dogara, condemn defection

As mixed reactions continue to trail the recent defection of Yakubu Dogara back to the APC from the PDP, the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local government areas that make up the Federal Constituency have distanced themselves from the decamping saying that they were not in support of it.

According to a statement issued and signed by the three PDP Chairmen, Ladan Kafinta Dass, Abdullah Abdu of Tafawa Balewa and Emmanuel Zakka of Bogoro LGAs, they observed that the Former Speaker never consulted them before decamping.

They also observed that none of the stakeholders within the party were consulted or contacted in the entire constituency on his defection, adding that the former Speaker did not meet his constituents on whatever could have been his reasons for his re-defection to APC.

They stated that “Based on the above reasons, the entire PDP family in Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Federal Constituency unanimously distance themselves from the action of Hon Yakubu Dogara”.

The chairmen stated that the party would consult with the zonal and state party levels for the next line of action to be taken.