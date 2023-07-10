After a brutal election disagreement that drove a wedge into the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDPGF), the state chief executives under the main opposition party will on Tuesday begin a process to mend their crack.

The Forum has scheduled its maiden meeting since the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, took over its leadership with the exit of Senator Aminu Tambuwal, its former Chairman.

The Forum was essentially broken into two following the emergence of the former governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the vice presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election.

Former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, whose wish to be selected as the party’s running mate was ignored by the presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, formed a splinter group known as the G5.

Aside from him, other members of the group, which was fiercely opposed to the election of the PDP presidential candidate, are Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde; former governors Sam Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

Beyond Ortom who campaigned for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (PDP) in the exercise, others were believed to have worked for the victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and now, president, Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 poll.

The PDP GF had not met since the conclusion of the election and the appointment of Mohammed and Governor Seminalayi Fubara of Rivers State as the Chairman and the Vice Chairman, respectively in June.

However, a statement issued by the Director-General of the Forum, Cyril Maduabum on Monday, informed that the inaugural meeting will hold in Abuja on Tuesday.

The statement said that the Forum is expected to discuss the state of the nation, especially recent developments in the country, politically, socially, and economically.

It also confirmed: “The meeting will also discuss the State of the Forum, the Party, PDP and the role of the PDP Governors in stabilising the PDP and the nation.

“In addition, the new leadership of the Forum may likely unfold their unity and progressive agenda during the meeting.”

