2023: INEC approves guidelines for conduct of political parties, finances

The Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC) has released guidelines for the Conduct of Political Rallies, Processions and Campaigns as well as that of Finances and Election Expenses of Parties, Candidates and Aspirants.

Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman of, the Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed that the guidelines were approved at a meeting of senior officials of the Commission held on Thursday in Abuja.

According to INEC, “no political rally or procession shall hold in places designated as religious centres, police stations and public institutions”.

“Political rallies or processions shall not involve the use of abusive language or any form of hate speech.

“Political rallies or processions shall not involve the use of physical force or coercion by organised groups or individuals.”

On party finances, the Commission declared that individual contributions to a political party or candidate should not exceed a 50million.

” The maximum amount of money or other assets that an individual or a group of individuals or an entity can donate to a political party or aspirant for an election shall be N50,000,000.00 (fifty million) naira only;

“A political party shall not accept any money or other contribution which is more than N50,000,000.00, except it identifies and discloses the source of the contribution to the Commission.”

The INEC also mandated political parties to submit statements of assets and liabilities and sources of its funding.

” Every political party shall submit to the Commission, detailed annual statements of its assets and liabilities and analysis of its source of funds and other assets, together with statements of its expenditure between 1st January and 30th March of the succeeding year in hard and soft copy.”

It equally mandated political parties to submit reports of their election expenses.

” Every political party that participated in an election shall submit to the portal designated by the Commission, an audited report of its election expense within six months after an election;

“The reporting shall commence 360 days to and including the election day;

” The report shall be signed by the Auditors of the political party and counter-signed by the national chairman of the political party supported by a sworn affidavit by the signatories as to the correctness of the content of the report;





“The report shall show the amount of money expended by or on behalf of the political party on the election expenses, the items of the expenditure and commercial value of goods and services received for the purposes of the election.”

The guidelines also stated that “every political party shall publish the election expense report it submitted to the Commission in at least two national newspapers and on its website”

INEC also disclosed that it is mandatory for the 18 political parties fielding candidates in the next general elections to disclose and forfeit funds received outside the country for the purpose of the 2023 general elections.

“Every political party shall notify the Commission of and transfer to the Commission funds or other assets remitted or sent to it from outside Nigeria within 21 days of receipt. Where needed, the political party shall provide such information as may be required by the Commission.”

The Commission also approved the reappointment of the Secretary of the Commission, Mrs Rose Oriaran-Anthony, for a second and final term of four years, with effect from 7th December 2022, in accordance with Section 8 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The statement noted that “she is the second female Secretary of the Commission and the first to have her tenure renewed. She is a long-term staff of the Commission and has served as Public Affairs Officer, Assistant Director (Information and Publicity), Deputy Director (Voter Education) and Director (Civil Societies Liaison). Her last posting was Administrative Secretary in Delta State before her first appointment on 5th December 2018.”

