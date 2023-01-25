PDP frowns over harassment, assault on journalists, vendors in Imo

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has decried what he called the rate of assaults and harassment of journalists and Newspaper Vendors in Imo State.

He appealed to all government agencies responsible for such despicable act to be cautioned.

In a statement issued in Owerri Wednesday by his Special Adviser Media, Comrade Ikenna Onuoha, Anyanwu said that in as much as it is the government’s responsibility to put a stop to the incessant defacing of the environment with shanties and unauthorized buildings, such task must be carried out with utmost respect to citizens’ rights.

He described it as wicked, despotic and undemocratic for same government charged with the responsibility of protecting and guaranteeing the rights of the masses to resort to the illegal destruction of people’s property and sheer abuse of their constitutional privileges.

Anyanwu maintained that it is both unacceptable, and regrettable the destruction of tables belonging to Newspaper Vendors and seizure of their valuables in the state by government’s agents, while calling on those carrying out such uncivilized act of harassment and molestation of media workers to desist.

The former senator that represented Owerri zone at the national assembly expressed worry over the undue maltreatment and assault of unarmed citizens struggling to survive.

He therefore warns that such uncouth conduct is capable of creating restiveness that may heighten or threaten the already worsened insecurity in the state.

He further calls on security agencies in the state to always protect the citizens from undue molestation of government agents especially, now that their constitutional rights seem to be under threat.