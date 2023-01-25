FRSC recovers, returns N3.2m to accident victim in Kogi

Top News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
FEDERAL Road Safety Commission
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kogi Sector Command said it recovered and returned the sum of N3.2 million to the family of an accident victim in the state.

The money, according to the command, belonged to one Mrs Beatrice Ehimare who was involved in a road traffic crash on Jan. 23, along the Lokoja-Abuja road.

The recovered cash was presented to the victim’s son, Mr David Ehimare by Unit Commander RS8.38 Gegu.

During the ceremony held in Lokoja, the Kogi Sector Commander, Corps Commander Stephen Dawulung, commended the officers and men for their diligence and patriotism.

“As a Command, we wish Mrs Beatrice a quick recovery from the injury sustained from the unfortunate road crash that occurred on Monday.

“We hereby advise motorists to avoid speeding and other unwholesome road traffic behaviours that could expose them to road traffic crashes that could jeopardize the lives of innocent passengers,” Dawulung said.

ALSO READ: Insecurity, violence, vote-trading threaten 2023 elections — Yiaga

The victim was travelling in a Siena Commercial Bus conveying eight passengers from Edo to Abuja, which lost control at Ohono Bridge around Gegu on the Lokoja-Abuja road at about 2.30 P.M.

The bus crashed under the bridge resulting to the death of three persons while four others, including Ehimare sustained injuries.

The injured were rescued by FRSC personnel who evacuated them to Ideal Hospital, Koton-Karfe and Specialist Hospital Lokoja, for medical attention.


The N3.2 million was among the items recovered at the scene and after conducting due diligence, the owner was identified and the full amount was returned on Tuesday.

