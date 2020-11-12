PDP extends tenure of zonal Caretaker Committees, Cross River Caretaker Committee

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja 
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the extension of the tenures of respective zonal Caretaker Committees of the party.

It has also approved the extension of the tenure of the Cross River state Caretaker Committee.

According to a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary in Abuja on Thursday, the decision of the NWC is pursuant to Section 29 (2)(b) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

It said: “By this, the tenures of the respective Zonal Caretaker Committees have been extended by a period not exceeding one month (30 days).

“In the same vein, the tenure of the Cross Rivers state caretaker committee has been extended to a period not exceeding one month (30 days).”

The NWC urged all leaders, members and teeming supporters of our great party in the zones as well as in Cross River state to be guided accordingly.

