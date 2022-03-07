PDP drags Buhari, AGF, Senate President to court over moves to tinker with new Electoral Act

By Sunday Ejike - Abuja
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, dragged President Muhammad Buhari before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja challenging fresh moves to tamper with the newly amended Electoral Act signed into law some days ago by the President.

Buhari sued along with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Senate President, Speaker, House of Representatives, Clerk of the National Assembly, Senate Leader, House of Representatives Leader and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Also joined as defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/247/2022 are Deputy Senate President, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Deputy Senate Leader and Deputy House of Representatives Leader.

The PDP, in the suit filed on its behalf by Chief James Ogwu Onoja (SAN), is praying the Federal High Court for an order of interim injunction restraining Buhari and other defendants from refusing to implement the duly signed Electoral Act or in any manner withholding the Electoral Act from being put to use, including the provisions of section 84 (12) of the said Act pending the resolution of the suit.

The opposition party also applied for an order of the court stopping the National Assembly from giving effect to President Buhari’s request to remove section 84 (12) from the Electoral Act or take any step that will make the provision in-operative pending the resolution of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

The grouse of the PDP is that, President Buhari, having assented to the Bill on February 25, 2022, cannot give any directive to the National Assembly to take immediate steps to remove the section or any section of the Act on any ground whatsoever.

Details later …

