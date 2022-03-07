OAU student murder: Again, court refuses Adedoyin, 6 others bail

By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Bail applications for Raheem Adedoyin and six others charged in the murder case of Timothy Adegoke, a master student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife at Hilton Royal Hotel and resort centre, Ile-Ife met a brick wall on Monday as the Osun State high court presiding over that matter refused them bail.

Thr chief judge of Osun state, Justice Adepele Ojo in her ruling refused their bail applications on the ground that, the case against Adedoyin was serious felony charges that could attract jail terms.

She however opposed the bail application saying, the health ground on which the application was based, could be taken care of by the correctional centre that has all necessary facilities to cater for those with medical conditions adjusted “not critical”.

Details later …

 

