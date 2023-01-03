PDP crisis deepens as relevant stakeholders, Makinde differ on support for Atiku

There seems no end in sight to the crisis rocking the boat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state with the absence of Governor Seyi Makinde and his key supporters at a Pro-Atiku freedom march meeting in Ibadan.

The Freedom March which is scheduled to hold on Wednesday is aimed at sensitizing the people about the forthcoming general election as well drums support for the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The chieftains of the party including former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi at a press conference jointly addressed at the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Press Centre, Iyaganku on Wednesday disclosed that expected outcome of G5 meeting would not have any effect on the presidential ambition of the former Vice-President Abubakar.

They submitted that what should be of major concern to the people is the lives of over 50% Nigerians who are living below the poverty line not the meeting cum anxiously awaiting position of the G5 on the presidential candidate to be supported in 2023.

According to them, we are dissipating energy on what is inconsequential. We should concentrate on what affects over 50% of the nation’s population.

Nigeria has been tagged as the poverty capital of the World. The All Progressives Congress, (APC) has impoverished the nation. The unemployment rate is unprecedented.

Nigerians are being killed on daily. The GDP growth is worrisome. Nigerians are seeing PDP as the best alternatives.

The nation’s debt profile is on increase. The infrastructural deficit can be seen in the absence of the most basic amenities. Most of our people are unemployed. Young Nigerians have no choice but to dabble into cybercrime known as yahoo yahoo while others are fleeing Nigeria in droves.

We are virtually in a hopeless situation. Another four years of APC will throw Nigeria into the stone age.

But there is hope. Atiku Abubakar will rescue Nigeria from bondage and suffering. He is tried, tested and the most experienced among the leading presidential candidates.





On the adoption of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi by President Obasanjo, the chieftains submitted that as a Nigerian, he has a right to support any candidate of his choice.