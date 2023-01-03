2022: 166 killed, property worth N358m razed in Kano — Report

The Kano State Fire Service has said that no fewer than 166 persons lost their lives, and properties worth N358 million were destroyed by fire from January to December, 2022.

The agency Public Relation Officer ( PRO) Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi disclosed this on Tuesday to pressmen in Kano, saying that 1,035 lives and properties worth N905 million were saved during 867 fire incidents recorded in the state in 2022.

He, however, added that the agency attended 575 road accidents, while six trapped animals were also rescued.

The Service also responded to 736 “rescue calls” and 208 “false alarms” from residents of the state during the period in review, the Service spokesman revealed.

According to him, most of the fire incidents, were caused by “careless handling of cooking gas” and the “use of inferior electrical appliances”.

Abdullahi then called on members of the public to desist from storing petrol at home or any other unsafe place.

He urged “Those who warm up themselves at the market place or in the street during harmattan should put off the fire with enough water to avoid unforeseen circumstances,”

He advised parents to be “vigilant” and monitor their wards, especially those swimming in ponds and playing in dangerous places, in order to avoid accidents.

While he called on Kano residents to contact the state fire service in case of emergency, using the following numbers: 08107888878; 07026026400; 07051246833; 08098822631.