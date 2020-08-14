The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned former All Progressive Congress (APC) National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the candidate of the party in the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to refrain from attempts to intimidate Governor Godwin Obaseki who is the PDP’s flag bearer in the election.

Reacting to the alleged attacked on Obaseki’s convoy in Oshiomhole’s homestead while on a campaign visit on Thursday, the party admonished the APC chieftains to understand that the governor enjoys that confidence of the people of the state.

Signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, Secretary, Publicity Sub-Committee National Campaign Council in Abuja on Friday, the statement said the alleged attack in Apana, Uzairue in Etsako West, was thwarted by the people of the area because of their love for Obaseki.

It said: “In any case, our campaign counsels Ize-Iyamu and Oshiomhole to see the handwriting on the wall and realize that the Edo people already know their plans and will use every means legitimate, to resist their evil plots.

“Of course nothing, not even the fiercest of attacks by Oshiomhole and Ize-Iyamu, can intimidate the people of Edo state to compromise their determination to reelect Governor Obaseki, under whom the state has recorded unprecedented upgrade in living standard, wealth creation, and massive infrastructural development in critical sectors.”

The party hailed the people of Etsako West of Edo state “for coming out to confront, subdue and chase away armed thugs hired by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to attack the PDP and Obaseki campaign train in the area.”

It added: “The firm solidarity and defence for Governor Godwin Obaseki by the people of Apana, Uzairue in Etsako West, where the sacked national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, hails from, is a clear signal to Oshiomhole and the demarketed APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, that the race is over for them.

“Such spontaneous resistance coming from supposed Oshiomhole’s stronghold shows that the disgracefully sacked APC national chairman has no foothold or genuine followership in Edo but have become a political pint-size that only thrive in empty boasts, lies, propaganda and attempt to instil fear on the people by importing violence.

“The courage and bravery exhibited by the voting population in Etsako, in confronting and vanquishing APC’s armed thugs, is a firm demonstration of their unwavering solidarity for their choice leader, Governor Obaseki and the fact that they cannot be cowed or suppressed by APC’s resort to violence.

“The Etsako resistance as well as the legitimate audacity of the Edo people in resisting the recent attempt by Adams Oshiomhole and Ize-Iyamu to use compromised security agents to seize the State House of Assembly, show that the people of Edo are at full alert in their resolve to resist every attempt by the APC to use violence to forcefully take over their state.

“The people of Edo State are already aware of how the APC is recruiting armed thugs, cultists and hoodlums, particularly from neighbouring Kogi State, to unleash violence on them and rig election for Ize-Iyamu, hence their manifest resolve to protect their state.

“It is indeed reprehensible and inexcusable that a political party, which desires to take over governance of a state, would be hiring and arming cultists and thug to suppress and unleash violence on the same citizens it wants to govern. “

The party affirmed that under Governor Obaseki, millions of Edo citizens have benefited from various development programs including the creation of over 200,000 jobs, greater opportunities with over 4,500 new businesses, on-going training of over 150,000 Edolites in various entrepreneurial skills, over 4,000 job placements in productive sectors and 22,827 entrepreneurs trained in all local government areas among others.

It said: “This is in addition to improved healthcare, road infrastructure, the establishment of agriculture, food and other investment clusters across the state with massive job opportunities.

“Oshiomohle and Ize-Iyamu should, therefore, stop wasting their time as the people of Edo will do all to defend Governor Obaseki and the good governance which he and the PDP represent in the state. “

