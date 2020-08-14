NJC approves appointment of 4 Justices for Supreme Court, recommends 3 Heads of Court, others

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended twenty-two successful candidates to President Muhammadu Buhari and their respective State Governors for appointment as Justices of Supreme Court of Nigeria, Heads of Court and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria.

The Director of Information of the NJC, Soji Oye stated in a statement on Friday that the names of the successful candidates were considered at the 2nd Virtual Meeting of the NJC held on 11th and 12th August 2020.

The successful candidates considered for the office of Justice of the Supreme Court are, Justices Tijjani Abubakar (North-East Zone), Mohammed L. Garba, (North-West Zone), Abdu Aboki, (North-West Zone) and Mohammed M. Saulawa (North-west Zone).

The Supreme Court of Nigeria currently has a total number of 12 Justices including the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko, consisting of two Justices from North Central, one from the North East, one from North West, three from South East, one from the South-South and three from the South West.

The Council also recommended Justice Gumna Kashim Kaigama for appointment as Chief Judge of Yobe state, Kadi Muhammed Abubakar as Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal of Katsina State and Justice Mathew Emeka Njoku as President, Customary a court of Appeal, Imo state.

Other appointments, according to the statement are Justices Jamilu Shehu Suleiman, Maryam Ahmen Sabo, Sanusi Ado Ma’aji, Abdu Maiwada Abubakar, Zuwaira Yusuf and Hafsat Yahaya Sani as Judges of the Kano State High Court.

Justices Clara Jummai Kataps and Kazera Blessing Kodiya were also recommended for appointment as Judges of the Taraba State High Court, while Muhammad Aminu Danjuma, Mustapha Umar, Muhammad Tukur Rashid and Muhammad Nasir Sidi were appointed Kadis of the Kaduna state Saharia Court of Appeal.

Justices Gabriel Nkeiruka Dele Okafor, Grace Abanre Ibiye and Jessica Susan Gberevbie were also considered for appointment for the Delta State Customary Court of Appeal

All recommended candidates, according to tp NJC spokesman is expected to be sworn-in after approval by the President Muhammadu Buhari and their respective State Governors and confirmation by the National Assembly and the respective State House of Assemblies.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Spends N1.57trn On Debt Servicing, N1.61trn On Personnel, Pension

THE Federal Government on Thursday disclosed that it had expended N1.57 trillion on debt servicing and N1.61 trillion on personnel and pensions in the current year. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, made the statement on debt servicing and others expenses during the presentation of the 2021-2023 Medium-term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper…NJC approves appointment

WhatsApp Business: An App Grossly Underused

WhatsApp Business is an app designed for small businesses to easily stay in touch with their customers and reach out to potential customers. It provides vital business tools that allow you to create a business profile, create a catalog, and do many other things…NJC approves appointment

Gunmen Kill Bauchi Assembly Member, Abduct Two Wives, One-Year-Old Child

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome killing of A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Dass constituency, Musa Mante Baraza.

818 Million Children Worldwide Risk Contracting COVID-19 — UNICEF

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says 818 million children worldwide are at risk of getting infected with COVID-19 and other infectious illnesses. UNICEF’s Associate Director, Data and Analytics Division, Planning and Monitoring, Mr Mark Hereward, made this known in a statement on Thursday and obtained by …NJC approves appointment

Stop Denying Us Weapons To Fight Terrorism, FG Tells World Powers

THE Federal Government has appealed to the world powers not to be weighed by unsubstantiated arguments to deny Nigeria vital platforms and weapons to fight terrorism. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the appeal on Thursday when he featured on the…NJC approves appointment