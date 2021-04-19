PDP chairman, Secondus, visits Odumakin’s family home

• Say his death, a great loss to the nation at this period

Latest News
By Sylvester Okoruwa - Lagos
Secondus visits Odumakins family
From left. Senator Adetokunbo Afikuyomi; National chairman, PDP, Uche Secondus; Widow, Dr. Joe Odumakin; National Publicity Secretary, PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan and National Treasurer, PDP, Hon. Aribisala Adewale during PDP executives condolence visit to the Widow of Late Yinka Odumakin' on Monday in Lagos. Photo; Sylvester Okoruwa

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, on Monday, in Lagos described the death of the late spokesperson of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, as a great loss to the nation at this time when the country needs his courage and services to enable her to navigate through the turbulent period.

Secondus made this known during the condolence visit to the family home of the deceased activist, where he met with the late Odumakin’s widow, Dr Joe Okei- Odumakin.

The PDP national chairman arrived at the Omole Phase 1 residence of the Late Odumakin at about 1 pm in the company of other party executives members, including PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, Ologbondiyan and National Treasurer, Hon Aribisala Adewale, among others.

Speaking with newsmen after the party chief, who said he was in Lagos to console with the family over the death of Odumakin, which occurred a few days back, described the late activist as good friend and a Comrade, saying words could not describe the unimaginable and painful loss of a rare gem which the late spokesperson of Afenifere represented.

“Yinka Odumakin was a good friend and a Comrade. His death is a great loss to the nation at this time when the nation needs his courage and services as the nation passes through a turbulent period.

“The visit is to console with the family of the late Afenifere spokesperson who died recently. Words cannot describe the unimaginable and painful loss of a rare gem like Yinka Odumakin,” Secondus said.

He prayed to God to rest the soul of the deceased and console the family he left behind.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…PDP chairman, Secondus, visits Odumakin’s family home

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Latest News

Real Madrid, Man City, Chelsea may be kicked out of Champions League semi-finals

Latest News

PDP constitutes North-West caretaker committee

Latest News

Wike charges JUSUN to open courts, says Rivers judiciary enjoys autonomy

Latest News

NLC threatens protest against INEC over Labour Party

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More