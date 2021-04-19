PDP chairman, Secondus, visits Odumakin’s family home

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, on Monday, in Lagos described the death of the late spokesperson of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, as a great loss to the nation at this time when the country needs his courage and services to enable her to navigate through the turbulent period.

Secondus made this known during the condolence visit to the family home of the deceased activist, where he met with the late Odumakin’s widow, Dr Joe Okei- Odumakin.

The PDP national chairman arrived at the Omole Phase 1 residence of the Late Odumakin at about 1 pm in the company of other party executives members, including PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, Ologbondiyan and National Treasurer, Hon Aribisala Adewale, among others.

Speaking with newsmen after the party chief, who said he was in Lagos to console with the family over the death of Odumakin, which occurred a few days back, described the late activist as good friend and a Comrade, saying words could not describe the unimaginable and painful loss of a rare gem which the late spokesperson of Afenifere represented.

“Yinka Odumakin was a good friend and a Comrade. His death is a great loss to the nation at this time when the nation needs his courage and services as the nation passes through a turbulent period.

“The visit is to console with the family of the late Afenifere spokesperson who died recently. Words cannot describe the unimaginable and painful loss of a rare gem like Yinka Odumakin,” Secondus said.

He prayed to God to rest the soul of the deceased and console the family he left behind.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…PDP chairman, Secondus, visits Odumakin’s family home