PDP Caucus, BoT hold meetings ahead of Tuesday’s NEC session

Key organs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are holding strategic meetings in Abuja today, ahead of the highly anticipated session of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) scheduled for Tuesday.

The National Caucus is convening at the Bauchi State Government Lodge in Asokoro, while the Board of Trustees (BoT) is meeting at the PDP National Secretariat. Both bodies are expected to deliberate on critical issues in preparation for the NEC meeting.

The consultations are aimed at fostering consensus on contentious matters and ensuring a less divisive atmosphere during the NEC session, which is expected to address the party’s internal crisis, leadership disputes, and preparations for future electoral engagements.

The meetings come against the backdrop of recent tensions between the party and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike. Wike had threatened to revoke the party’s right to occupy its national secretariat in Abuja over alleged non-payment of ground rents – a move interpreted in some quarters as politically motivated. However, the threat did not materialize on Monday, as the PDP premises remained open and unaffected.

The outcome of today’s meetings will likely shape the tone and direction of the NEC session, which could be pivotal for the future cohesion and strategic positioning of the main opposition party.

More details to follow.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE