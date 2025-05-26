Benjamin Uwajumogu College of Education graduates 92 students

Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu College of Education, Ihiite/Uboma of Imo has graduated 92 students with two emerging overall best and five best-graduating students respectively.

The two overall best students, Alozie Victoria of the School of Languages and Otagbam Oluomachi of School of Arts & Science graduated with the same CGPA of 4.58 Distinction grades.

The five best-graduating students include Alozie Victoria, Otagbam Oluomachi, Charles Emmanuel of School of Sciences, Azuike Precious of School of Languages, and Obiefuna Success of School of Languages passed out with both distinctions and credit grades from the 2017/2018 to 2020/2021 academic sessions.

Out of the 92 graduands of Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE), 38 are from the 2017/2018 academic session, 15 from 2018/2019 academic session and 27 and 8 are from 2019/2020, and 2020/2021 academic sessions. Another 8 graduands emerged from 2022/2023 Professional Diploma in Education (PDE)

Addressing the graduands at the maiden convocation ceremony held at the institutions’ campus, Ihitte/Uboma, the Ag. Provost of the College, Dr. Mrs. Nwachukwu Chinyere Maryrose advised them to be a tool for transforming lives and communities.

Dr. Nwachukwu urged them to use their knowledge and skills to make a positive impact in the world bearing in mind that the journey so far has not been without challenges.

She recalled that the college of education formally known as Imo State College of Education Ihitte-Uboma was established by an Act of the Imo State House of Assembly on 29th October, 2021and was amended in 2014

Dr. Nwachukwu said that today the college has accredited 49 courses which she described as significant increase from the initially approved 12 courses.

While appreciating Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State for his unwavering support and commitment to education in Imo, the Ag. Provost thanked President Bola Tinubu for signing into law in 2023, a new Act for College of Education in Nigeria which according to her conferred a degree awarding status under the Dual Mandate mode to College of Education in Nigeria.

Dr. Nwachukwu called on well-meaning citizens of the state including the stakeholders in the private sector to partner with the government in the development of the college.

In his convocation address, the lmo State Commissioner for Tertiary and Technical Education, Prof. Victor Nwachukwu charged the graduands to be good ambassadors of the institution whatever they may find themselves.

He reminded them that their achievements are a testament the hard work and dedication of the faculty and staff, adding that the institution expects them to make them proud.

He said: “as you go forth into the world, remember that your actions reflect not only on yourselves but also on this institution”.

While thanking both the management and staff of the institution for their resilience, hard work, and dedication, Prof. Nwachukwu stated the need to continue to work together to build brighter future both for the state and the people.

High point of the convocation was the presentation of the College prizes to the 2 overall best graduating students Alozie Victoria and Otagbam Oluomachi and a cash prize of N200,000 each.

A group picture showing Ag. Provost of Benjamin Uwajumogu College of Education Ihiite/Uboma, Imo State Dr. Nwachukwu Chinyere Maryrose flanked by other academia during the College Maiden Convocation held weekend.

