Six killed as Police rescue kidnapped octogenarian

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have rescued an 80-year-old kidnap victim, Hajiya Hajara, neutralised 6 suspected Kidnappers, and arrested 12 suspected criminals.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement explained that the operatives of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Police Command, in a coordinated joint operation successfully dismantled a notorious armed robbery and carjacking syndicate known for a string of high-profile robberies and vehicle thefts across the capital.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the operatives intercepted the gang as they prepared to strike an unsuspecting victim around Maitama area.

“Upon sighting the operatives, the criminals opened fire, leading to a gun duel. One of the gang’s most wanted suspects, Abdulmininu Bello a.k.a. Babanle, was neutralized during the encounter, while seven other suspects were apprehended at the scene, including Ibrahim Muhammad, 22 years and ex-convict; Abubakar Abdullahi, 22 years; Sarajo Yusuf, 20 years; Sanusi Ali, 51 years; Abubakar Sani; Isiaka Adamu, another ex-convict and Abdullahi Isah.”

Exhibits recovered from the scene include Four AK-47 rifles, two locally made pistols with ten rounds of live 9mm ammunition, eleven rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition, one locally made shotgun, a 2004 Toyota Camry LE, and a red boxer motorcycle.

It added that in a similar development, the Jigawa State Police Command successfully rescued an 80-year-old kidnap victim, Hajiya Hajara, and neutralized five members of a kidnapping gang in a daring rescue operation.

According to it, “intelligence at the Command’s disposal revealed that a group of about 12 armed bandits, had abducted the elderly woman from her residence in Sarbi Village, Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano, and had attempted to escape through Jigawa State.

“But in a swift and coordinated response, combined teams of police operatives attached to the Jigawa State Command mobilised alongside other local security outfits and stormed the suspected criminal hideouts between Danzomo and Medi villages.”

It explained that in a fierce gun battle that ensued five suspects, including the gang’s kingpin, Yahaya, 35 years, and five other suspects were neutralized while the kidnapped victim was rescued unhurt and taken to the Hospital for medical evaluation, after which, she was discharged.

According to it, Exhibits recovered in the operation include two AK-47 rifles, one locally fabricated LAR rifle, fourteen live rounds of ammunition, two motorcycles, and two mobile phones.

It stated that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun commended the gallant operatives for their successful strides appreciated the cooperation of the public, and urged for continued vigilance, especially in reporting suspicious movements and gatherings in their communities.

It added that the IGP further reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to solidifying public safety and National Security of our great country.

