PCNGi, NURTW launch conversion centre in Lagos

In a bold move to accelerate Nigeria’s transition to cleaner energy and reduce transport costs, the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) has partnered with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to establish CNG conversion centres within Lagos motor parks.

The initiative, launched on Friday at the Mile 2 Motor Park, is also set to train 5,000 technicians as part of a broader national strategy.

Speaking at the event, Engr Michael Oluwagbemi, Project Director and CEO of PCNGi, said the decision to bring conversion facilities directly into motor parks was a practical step towards reaching commercial vehicle operators more efficiently.

“What we are seeing here is the first conversion centre located right in a motor park. This model will be replicated in all local governments across Lagos. Our goal is simple—to make CNG conversion accessible to every commercial vehicle operator,” he explained.

Oluwagbemi highlighted that converting vehicles to run on CNG could save operators up to 90 per cent in fuel costs. “These savings can then be passed on to commuters through reduced fares, supporting the president’s Renewed Hope agenda to make life easier for Nigerians,” he added.

He encouraged NURTW members to take advantage of the free vehicle conversions currently offered under the conversion incentive programme, noting the rapid progress of the initiative across the country. “We had just seven conversion centres at the start. Today, that number has surged to 193, all built through private sector partnerships without direct government funding.”

The initiative also includes comprehensive training programmes to build local technical capacity. “We are rolling out the PCNGi Basic Awareness Training in all 36 states and the FCT—completely free. For those interested in deeper technical knowledge, we’ll offer specialised training in areas such as mechanical systems, piping, and electrical installation, with tuition support available,” he said.

Oluwagbemi confirmed that all PCNGi-accredited conversion centres are integrated into the national Technical, Vocational, and Entrepreneurship Training (TVET) programme. “These centres will not only convert vehicles but will also serve as training hubs, offering stipends to trainees,” he added.

The initiative is part of a broader energy transition plan that includes the rollout of refuelling infrastructure. According to Oluwagbemi, over 100 new gas stations are being established through the private sector with support from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Bovas, Nipco, Greenville, and others. “This week alone, we launched the first university-based refuelling station at the University of Abuja. Our goal is to establish 175 stations this year—and we’re on track to exceed that.”

In Lagos, eight new CNG stations are planned through a partnership with Ibile Oil and Gas to service Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) buses and public commuters.

Comrade Usman O Teslim, Secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the NURTW, expressed gratitude to the federal government and PCNGi for the initiative. “Operators can now convert their vehicles without leaving their work environment. Within three to four hours, a vehicle can be converted right here in the park,” he said.

Teslim also emphasised that the impact of the initiative is already being felt. “Transport fares have been slashed by up to 50 per cent on CNG-powered buses from the PCNGi brand. This is a tangible benefit for the everyday Nigerian, and we are happy to be part of this development.”

He called on Lagos commuters to support the initiative and take advantage of the reduced fares. “We believe that as more CNG vehicles hit the roads, the benefits will spread. We are committed to this partnership and ready to help make clean, affordable transport a reality for all.”

With this collaboration, the federal government and NURTW are setting the stage for a more sustainable, economically viable, and locally empowered transport system—one conversion at a time.\

