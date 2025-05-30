Adeleke bags NBA award, denies rebuking Supreme Court over Osun LG dispute

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has denied claims that he rebuked the Supreme Court over local government issues in the state.

The governor, who described the claim as unfounded and far from the truth, dismissed the report as fake news while receiving a meritorious award from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Osogbo on Thursday.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke clarified that he neither rebuked nor attacked the judiciary or the Supreme Court, as alleged by a newspaper publication.

The statement emphasised: **“The Governor, who was out of the state, was represented by his Commissioner for Information, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, at the NBA event.

“The Honourable Commissioner did not make the statement attributed to him. He merely urged the Nigerian Bar Association to be more proactive in defending judges who are subjected to political blackmail.”**

The Commissioner specifically referenced a press conference held by certain chieftains of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, where they allegedly cast aspersions on the integrity of a High Court judge and falsely accused him over a matter he had never presided over.

“The Commissioner condemned such acts of blackmail against our judges, stating that they ought to be taken up by the NBA in defence of the judge.”

Governor Adeleke reaffirmed his unwavering respect for the judiciary, particularly the apex court, stating that he would never endorse any attack or open criticism against such a sacred institution. He also reiterated his confidence in the judiciary concerning the ongoing dispute over Osun local governments, which involves multiple political parties.

“This is fake news that should be disregarded by the judicial establishment and the general public.”

The governor expressed gratitude for the award conferred on him by the NBA and pledged to continue supporting and promoting the rule of law and good governance as the chief executive of Osun State.

