Reps member laments insecurity in Kwara North LGAs

Member of the House of Representatives, representing Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency of Kwara State in the National Assembly, Hon Ahmed Adamu Saba, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies to urgently intervene in rescuing his constituency from incessant attacks by bandits and kidnappers.

Saba, who expressed his distress over the situation, commiserated with the families, relations, and friends of victims of the attacks.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Digital Media, Bello Hamidu, the lawmaker recalled that a cattle rearer was recently killed in his residence and five of his children abducted by gunmen in Tsaragi community, within Edu Local Government Area. He noted that the whereabouts of the victims remain unknown.

He also stated that a businessman and his manager, who were kidnapped by gunmen in Gbugbu community along Ndeji Road, have not been released more than two weeks after their abduction.

Saba said that the worsening insecurity had created serious safety concerns in the affected communities, leaving residents in mourning.

“In fact, as we speak, they are demanding more ransom and threatening to harm the victims. Going to the farm for their means of livelihood has now become difficult due to fear of attacks. The situation is dire.

“This is not acceptable, and these inhumane and criminal activities can no longer be tolerated. Urgent action must be taken to restore normalcy in my constituency.

“I am appealing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (CON), and the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to come to our rescue.”

