The world’s shortest woman living, Jyoti Amge (India) born on 16th of December 1993), has turned 30 years old today.

Jyoti who planned to celebrate the milestone at home with her friends and family, sharing her joy said “I will be enjoying it a lot, having some fun as well as playing games.”

The past decade has been an eventful one for Jyoti, who achieved many of her childhood dreams in her twenties.

She said that one of her favourite moments was featuring in the fourth season of American Horror Story: Freak Show, which earned her the title of world’s shortest actress.

Another highlight for her was when she appeared as a guest participant on Bigg Boss (India’s version of reality TV show Big Brother).

Jyoti, who stands at just 62.8 cm (24.7 in) tall, has also travelled to many different countries since being awarded her world record.

In 2012, she ticked an item off her bucket list by visiting London, where she met the world’s shortest man ever, Chandra Bahadur Dangi (Nepal; 1939–2015). At a height of 54.6 cm (21.5 in), Chandra was the first adult shorter than Jyoti that she’d ever encountered.

“When I met the shortest man in the world and got to know him, I felt very happy,” Jyoti said. “I felt more included and more satisfied that there is somebody like me too.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ailing Chief Kokori dies on 80th birthday

Ailing elder statesman and former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Frank Kokori, is dead. He died at exactly 1:30 am on Thursday, December 7, 2023, coincidentally on his birthday at exactly 80, our correspondent gathered in the wee hours of Thursday.....….

Revenue: Stop tax waivers, offer rebates, Senate tells FG

Amid the defence of the 2024 budget proposals by Federal Government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), the Senate Committee on Appropriations on Wednesday called on the government to stop granting tax waivers and other concessions to big business operators in the country……..

Sports minister meets NFF, Peseiro over AFCON plans

The Honourable Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has convened a high-level meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro to deliberate on strategic plans and preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).….….…