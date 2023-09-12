JERRY Nboyine, Senior Research Scientist and Entomologist at Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (SARI), one of 13 research institutes under Ghana’s Council for scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) may have found a new career fulfilment as a scientist since joining the league of scientists behind the development of the Pod Borer Resistant (PBR) Cowpea across Africa.

With a first degree in Agriculture, majoring in Crop Science, and a second degree and PhD in Entomology and Ecology, respectively, Nboyine could be said to have seen it all as far as these cited fields of study and professional engagements are concerned.

A peep into his academic attainments so far reveals a man who is ambitious with knowledge acquisition and evidently at home with most, if not all aspects relating to his core areas of study.

This, he alluded to in an interview, when he said, “This area of specialisation makes me generally interested in anything that has to do with pest management in particular as well as conserving important ecosystem functions and services.”

He said that at a point he wanted to study Biochemistry, but after his first degree, he considered studying genetics and plant breeding. All these changed when his undergraduate student supervisor, a plant pathologist advised him to rather study Entomology.

Nboyine said he has not regretted studying Entomology, as it has earned him some bragging rights among breeders.

According to him, working in this field has stimulated a deeper love for farmers in him. The emotions in him were obvious when he expressed this, saying, “I love to see farmers increase yields without using toxic chemicals and at an affordable cost.”

It has, however, been a higher level of career fulfilment for Nboyine since he came in contact with PBR Cowpea in 2012. From the young scientist at the time, he has grown to become Principal Investigator in the PBR Cowpea project in Ghana.

Narrating how it all started, Nboyine said, “My first contact with PBR Cowpea was when the first Principal Investigator in Ghana, Dr IDK Atokple, made a presentation on research highlights of the project at the institute’s In-House Review meeting.

“He was a breeder trying to talk Entomology and being a young scientist at that time, I asked him a question. He was surprised that a young scientist would attempt to ask a senior scientist a question. Later, he asked to know who I was and was told that I work with Dr Mumuni Abudulai, the Entomologist on the project.”

At the early stage that Nboyine was assisting Dr Abudulai, he led the entomology technicians in rearing and infesting the efficacy trials, while also helping to collect Entomological data. He, however, exited the project when he enrolled for his PhD in April 2014. After his PhD, Nboyine was transferred to the Upper West region to lead the Entomology program in that region, a role he played until 2020 June.





The opportunity for Nboyine to become a Principal Investigator presented in 2020, when Dr Mumuni Abudulai, the immediate past PI went on compulsory retirement in June of that year. The institute needed to replace him. But the next senior most scientist, Dr Francis Kusi declined the offer to lead the project.

After series of consultations among senior members in the institute, it was unanimously agreed that Nboyine should be transferred from the Upper West region to the Northern region to lead the PBR Cowpea and other activities in the Entomology Section of the institute.

Looking back in time, as he heads towards his fourth year on the position, Nboyine said, “I think they were happy with my outputs those days. I must say Gloria Adazebra and Dr Emmanuel Chamber, our current IBC chair played a major role in my appointment to lead the project.”

He is not oblivious of the challenges involved in leading the project, considering the negative narratives about Genetic engineering of crops in the country and other African countries.

This, he said has rather contributed to making him a better scientists.

He said: “Because of the sensitivity and emotional manner discussions on genetically modified foods are conducted, I am always reminded of the need to be diligent in data collection and processing for all our GM trials.

“I am also compelled to read a step further to provide scientific and evidence-based approach in responding to the negative propaganda around GM crops”

Beyond the feeling of self-fulfillment, Nboyine said being engaged in the PBR cowpea project has given him a broader sense of responsibility.

“I see myself making significant contribution to food and nutrition security in Ghana – making beans available and affordable to everybody everywhere in Ghana,” Nboyine said.

According to him, the availability of cowpea in sufficient quantities to meet domestic requirements and at affordable cost will be the most important part of the next stage of the current project.

Nboyine also stated that mitigation of pesticide poisoning due to consumption of insecticide sprayed on cowpea that were harvested without observing the pre-harvest intervals is another legacy that he would like to see the project leave on its track.

He said it is an honour and a great privilege to be a part of the PBR cowpea project at the level that he is currently engaged.

“The current and future achievements of this project are phenomenal and I and the CSIR-SARI team feel proud to be the ones to introduce the first genetically engineered food crop in Ghana.

“Not just introducing, but also solving a critical food, nutrition and income security. The role of our work in building Ghana’s economy by reducing imports of the grain of this crop makes us proud as scientists and as an institute,” Nboyine said, adding that his biggest wish is to play a lead role to “demystify genetically engineered crops and to make everyone know there is nothing mystical about consuming them”.

