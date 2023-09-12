Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said the Federal Government had obtained $163 million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to support wheat production in the country.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Shettima stated this at the palace of the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sumaila Mera, when he paid a condolence visit to the Emirate and family of late Sheikh Abubakar Giro.

He re-affirmed the determination of the Tinubu administration to fulfill all its promises to Nigerians, particularly in the agricultural sector.

The vice-president also assured that food security would receive serious attention from the government.

“We have obtained $163 million loan from the African Development Bank to support wheat production. The scheme would be launched soon.

“We need 10,000 hectares of land in Kebbi State. But the scheme would be well executed in Jigawa State with a cultivation of 50,000 hectares of land to boost wheat production,” he said.

In his remarks, the Emir of Argungu, Mera, who prayed for the unity and progress of Nigeria, thanked President Tinubu and Vice-President Shettima for their support.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE