The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate has unveiled President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s commitment to enhance healthcare accessibility, affordability, and quality for Nigerians.

Pate, at the Ministerial Press Briefing Series in Abuja on Wednesday, said the government’s proactive measures include the recruitment of 2,497 Doctors, Midwives/Nurses, and CHEWs to bridge the gaps due to attrition, 1,400 health facilities, and a substantial boost in the Basic Healthcare Fund to N50 billion.

He said, “As a result of our efforts, we have recorded an increase in the proportion of women who attend ANC. Over 550,000 women now attend their first ANC and are armed with the right information and care to improve their pregnancy outcomes and reduce maternal and child mortality. The achievements we have recorded signal progress and improvements.”

Pate also emphasized the government’s dedication to expanding health insurance coverage, recording an enrollment of 750,000 more Nigerians and strides in immunization efforts.

“First and foremost, let me underscore the key role of primary healthcare in ensuring the well-being of our citizens. Since assuming office, we have prioritized the revitalization of primary healthcare facilities across the nation, ensuring they are adequately equipped and staffed to provide essential services to communities.”

“Through sustained investment and strategic partnerships, we have expanded access to vital healthcare services, particularly in rural and underserved areas, improving health outcomes and reducing the burden of preventable diseases.”

In response to Lassa fever, the Minister said comprehensive measures have been implemented, including the distribution of essential response commodities and the development of a robust distribution plan.

“The successful coverage of HPV vaccination, with over 4.95 million girls vaccinated, marks a significant milestone in preventive healthcare.”

He pointed out achievements in tertiary healthcare services, infrastructure development, and the initiative to address the shortage of healthcare professionals by increasing medical school admissions.

“The impending digitisation of the healthcare system and executive orders to curb rising drug prices further demonstrate the government’s commitment to a robust and accessible healthcare system,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, while speaking on economic growth, noted that Nigeria is reaping the benefits of reforms, including a 3.46% GDP growth in Q4 2023, increased capital importation, and a 50% reduction in petrol importation post-subsidy withdrawal.

“The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index crossing the 100,000 mark signifies investor confidence.

“Moreover, the President’s approval of the implementation of the Oronsaye report reflects a commitment to fiscal prudence. The merger and scrapping of certain agencies align with a broader strategy to reform and modernize government institutions, fostering efficiency, innovation, and accountability,” he said.