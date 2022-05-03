Pastor who asked members to pay N310,000 to make heaven has no church in Kaduna ― CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter has said they cannot trace the address of Pastor Ade Abraham who offered to take his members to heaven if they pay N310,000.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state chairman of a religious body, Rev Joseph Hayab on Tuesday.

According to him, “the impostor does not have a church in Kaduna,” saying no one knows his address, location of the church, which local government or town the church is in Kaduna.

“CAN has not found anyone who knows the location of the said church or established a church in Kaduna town with that name or in any local government areas in the state,” it said.

“Is it possible that Ade Abraham before becoming spiritual had lived in Kaduna or did he come to Kaduna for a visit?

"How can we have such a pastor and nobody knows him only for us to read about his drama in the media whereas the journalists in Kaduna do not have this information?





“A faceless character like Ade Abraham can easily give the faith of the community a bad name, especially that CAN cannot trace his whereabouts or find any useful information about his being in Kaduna state.

“Therefore, CAN Kaduna State appeals to whosoever knows Pastor Ade Abraham or the location of a church in Kaduna linked to the alleged person to furnish our association with the information so that we could work with security agencies to prevent what could further compound the security challenges faced in the state.”

The statement insisted that “CAN will not decide what sermon her priests should preach but CAN will not hesitate to expose fake preachers when she finds one, especially when the sermon contradicts the teachings contained in the Holy Scriptures.

“CAN, therefore, calls for a proper investigation of Pastor Ade Abraham’s identity, and the location of his ministry to put the record straight to avoid creating panic and misleading the public.

“If Pastor Ade Abraham’s camp is in Ekiti and the sacred place where God is coming to rapture those who have paid their rapture fees, why is Kaduna in the story or does he have another strip that the rapture will happen in Kaduna?”