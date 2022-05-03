We will create level playing fields for you to campaign, Bauchi gov assures opposition

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, has urged opposition parties in the state not to panic assuring that there is a conducive atmosphere across the state for them to go about their politicking for the 2023 General elections.

The governor, however, warned them to ensure that they did everything in accordance with the law and regulations of the country in order to avoid any actions that may lead to a breach of peace.

Mohammed said this while speaking on Tuesday when he received the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, his traditional title holders, District Heads and local government council Chairmen in the Emirate during the traditional Hawan Daushe held at the Government House.

According to the governor, “we will ensure that we do politics without bitterness, we will ensure a level playing ground, the opposition will be allowed to play their political role in the politicking, but, it must be in line with the laws of the country as well as the electoral act.”

The governor further said that “our aspiration is not to serve self-interest, it is for the good of Nigeria and Nigerians. We want to ensure equitable distribution of resources so that everyone will benefit. We want to be better than what our predecessors did for the good of the people.”

Mohammed also told the Emir of Bauchi that, “we want to ensure that once more, the name of Bauchi becomes a subject of national discourse. We are aspiring to lead positively. Whatever we get, we will accept in good faith.”





He further reiterated the readiness of his administration to reposition the traditional institutions of the state back to their original status of respect and recognition.

Mohammed said that “before the end of our administration, we will reconstruct all the palaces in the state to make them look modern and wear beautiful looks. Already, the LGCs have commenced renovation of palaces of District Heads while we have purchased official cars for them.”

He then commended the traditional institutions in the state for the support and cooperation with his administration since it was inaugurated in 2019 stressing that the success recorded so far was due to their unflinching support.

Mohammed further said that “we have been able to overcome the problem of salary payment, every civil servant now receives salary seamlessly. The LGC are now fully autonomous and are paying salaries as at when due.”

He concluded by assuring that his administration will continue to serve the purpose of its coming by developing every sector of the state so that in end, it will be left better than how it was in 2019.

Earlier in his remarks, the Emir of Bauchi commended the governor for the respect he is according the traditional institutions saying that it was a surprise to them considering that he is a Prince himself.

He said that “you are doing everything possible to promote the traditional institutions to a position of pride in the country. We will continue to support you in that direction.”

The Emir also commended the administration for the good things it is doing for the development of the state saying that the projects either completed or ongoing across the state are unprecedented in the political history of the state.

Rilwanu Adamu also said that “we recognise your efforts at ensuring peace and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians resident in the state. We are also aware of all you are doing to ensure the security of lives and property. We will continue to support your efforts.”

He also commended the governor for promoting agriculture through adequate provisions of farming inputs urging him to ensure that same was done as the 2022 farming season is gradually setting in.

The Emir then assured that the traditional institutions in the state will remain loyal and supportive of the administration for the good, growth and development of the state.

The traditional Hawan Daushe is normally done on the second day of Eid-el-Fitr to express joy and happiness for the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting. History showed that the 2022 edition was the 108th since it started.