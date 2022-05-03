APC plan to dump power shift to the South is a catalyst to national distrust, says don

A lecturer in the Department of Political Science, University of Ilorin, Dr Isiaq Abdulwaheed, has described the plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to dump power shift to the South as a catalyst to national distrust and mutual disharmony.

The university don also said that many Nigerians had doubted the sincerity of the political class of northern stock in the APC before now.

“It will be one of the catalysts to national distrust and mutual disharmony if anything, national disintegration. Before now, many have expressed doubt about the North’s sincerity and respect for others, regardless of their party affiliation. They have doubted the north keeping to their promises. Many have even said the North aren’t interested in national cohesion on power-sharing and that they can compromise even party arrangements to pave way for another party to win an election as long as the flag bearer of that other party is of northern extraction.

“This is definitely not the time to betray an arrangement for the rotational presidency, especially, considering the secession agitation by southern parts, especially the South East. Everybody knows that the South West has been the balancing equilibrium in disintegration prevention, should the north attempt to distort this arrangement, they will be vindicating those who have also been doubtful of their sincerity and calling for the Yoruba nation.

“Come what may, should the northern conspiracy succeed in this unfortunate scheming, it may affect negatively our common togetherness and national cohesion as a nation as it would damage seriously the fabric of trust tying together the North and South,” Abdulwaheed said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws. APC plan to dump power shift to the South is a catalyst to national distrust, says university Don

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the presence of many educational institutions in the state was one of the factors why the state tops the list of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the country.

Suspected Cannibal Pays N500,000 For Boy’s Human Organs, Says ‘That’s My Favourite Meal, Especially The Throat’

A 57-year-old man, Aminu Baba, arrested by Zamfara State Police Command for allegedly conniving with three others to kill a nine-year-old boy and get his body parts, for which he paid N500,000, opened up on his liking for human parts as a meal, with the throat as his favorite.

APC plan to dump power shift to the South is a catalyst to national distrust, says university Don