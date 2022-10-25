Pastor Adeboye rechristened me Abraham, called me father of nations — Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2023 general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that he was rechristened Abraham, the ‘Father of Nations’ by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The former Lagos State governor made this claim while speaking with the Kano State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, on Monday.

If Pastor Adeboye named you Abraham (father of nations), he gave you a message but you don’t understand it .

He meant you should be a father figure at this point of your life and not forcing yourself to be a leader of this nation. https://t.co/Kf1JfYlJpK — pas chikero obi (@pas_obi) October 25, 2022





The presidential hopeful said the RCCG general overseer called him father of nations the day that his wife, Oluremi Tinubu was ordained a pastor in the RCCG.

In a now-trending video online, he said “The day my wife was ordained a pastor, I was there. Pastor Adeboye gave me the name Abraham.

“I said what’s the meaning? He said watch out, the father of the nation.”

While speaking on Christianity and Islamic religions, he stated that there are many similarities between both faiths. “The way you (Christians) pray for forgiveness, is the way we (Muslims) pray for forgiveness in the holy Quran” he opined.

Tinubu’s choice of former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima as running mate has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians, with some condemning the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

The former governor of Lagos State has however always maintained that the choice of Shettima as his running mate was not based on religion, but on competence.