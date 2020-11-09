Domestic servants docked over alleged theft of employer’s N1.5m property

Two domestic servants, Abolade Bolarinwa, 37 and Fadeke Jejelowo, 49, on Monday, appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged theft of property valued at N1.5 million and causing damages.

The duo allegedly conspired against their employer, Mrs Bukola Bolarinwa, to steal her property worth N1.5 million and causing damages.

Bolarinwa and Jejelowo, whose residential addresses were not given, are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and causing damage. They both, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May 16, at Onabadejo St. Ikosi-Ketu Lagos.

Perezi said that Bolarinwa stole wardrobe jewellery, two mattresses, four ceiling fans, a sewing machine and some foodstuffs, all valued at N1.5 million.

”Jejelowo willfully damaged an iron sheet and asbestos in the apartment of the complainant worth N300, 000.

“The defendants took advantage of the complainant’s absence out of Lagos to perpetuate their act,” he said.

Perezi said that the offences contravened Sections 287 (7) 350 (2) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs O.M. Ajayi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each and also a surety each, who must be gainfully employed.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 25 for mention.

(NAN)

