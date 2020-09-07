Passengers burnt beyond recognition in Onitsha-Ihiala road accident

All passengers in a commercial bus were burnt beyond recognition in a road accident along Ihiala-Onitsha road in Anambra State on Sunday.

Sources stated that the vehicle, which was obviously over-speeding, had skidded off the road while trying to avoid a pothole and in the process somersaulted several times before it went up in flames.

Tribune Online learnt that in the process of somersaulting, the four tyres burst making it impossible for any of the passengers to survive.

The Anambra State Acting Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Kamal Musa who confirmed the incident said all the passengers on board were burnt beyond recognition along with the bus.

He added that the number of casualties and the vehicle make was yet to be determined due to the intensity of the crash.

“A lone fatal road traffic crash allegedly caused by tyre burst as a result of excessive speeding leading to summersault and the vehicle burst into flames this evening 6th September 2020 at opposite Omorka in Ihiala along Ihiala- Onitsha road.

“Information reaching the Command states that all passengers on board were burnt beyond recognition along with the bus.

“The corpse of the only male adult who jumped out of the vehicle in the process has been deposited at Mogue in our lady of Lourdes Ihiala.

Meanwhile, Anambra State fire service has been contacted and FRSC rescue team from Ihiala Unit Command is on the ground to ensure the free flow of traffic while obstruction is being cleared.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TOUGH POLICIES: IMF, World Bank Take Over Nigeria’s Economy •More Pains Ahead For Nigerians

ALTHOUGH this seems a difficult period for Nigerians, Sunday Tribune investigations have, however, revealed that it could actually be a signal to the beginning of more unbearable pains in the form of economic policies as the Federal Government continues to implement the stringent conditions of its international creditors…