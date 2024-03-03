Happy times are here for Mavin Records, founded by Don Jazzy, as the music label has unveiled a historic partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG).

The collaboration, described by Don Jazzy as a landmark achievement for African music, marked a significant milestone in Mavin Records’ journey and signaled a bold step towards amplifying the continent’s musical influence on the global stage.

In his address to the Mavin Family and the wider community of music enthusiasts, Don Jazzy expressed his elation at the partnership, emphasising its significance in recognising the collective talent and dedication that have propelled Mavin Records to prominence.

The collaboration with UMG, a powerhouse in the global music industry, is poised to unleash a new era of innovation, creativity, and unparalleled opportunities for African artists.

According to him, “The partnership between Mavin Records and UMG is set to unleash a wave of creativity and innovation, enabling the showcasing of African talent to a broader international audience.

“With UMG’s extensive resources, global reach, and industry expertise, Mavin Records artistes will have access to unparalleled platforms and promotional avenues, ensuring their music reaches audiences worldwide.”

Don Jazzy emphasised that Mavin Records’ core mission and values would remain unwavering.

The label’s commitment to pushing musical boundaries, fostering talent, and preserving the authenticity of African music will continue to serve as the guiding principles in this new chapter.

The announcement received widespread acclaim from industry insiders, fans, and music enthusiasts alike, who hailed the partnership as a watershed moment for African music.