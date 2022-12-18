Participation in 2023 election ‘optional’, NYSC acting DG tells corps members

As a result of insecurity across the country, the Acting Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Christy Ifeyinwa Uba, has caution corps members against participating in the 2023 general election.

She said the Scheme has made it voluntarily for any corp member who wish to participate in the electoral process to do so.

The NYSC boss gave the hint while addressing corps members during the 2022 Batch C Stream two National Carnival Celebration, held at the NYSC Orientation camp, Umuawulu/Mbaukwu in Awka South Local government Area of Anambra State, on Saturday.

According to her, the measure will enable corps members who has no capacity to withstand the heat of the electoral process to focus on other areas their one year mandatory national assignment.

“We are making it “optional” for any corp member who wish to participate in the 2023 general election because of the insecurity in the country. We can not make it mandatory for the corp members amidst the situation. It is voluntarily and there is going to be a proper training and sensitization on what and what to do and what not to do before the voting proper. For corps members who wish to participate, I admonished them not to compromise. They should be neutral. There is no place in Nigeria that is 100 percent safe at the moment. Everybody is now a security agent. You must not go where you are not suppose to go. They should be security caution at all times.

“They should avoid embarking on unauthorized journeys during their service year.

“Corps members should take their personal security with utmost concern.





“Do not leave your places of primary assignment or your residence without informing your colleagues about your whereabouts and endeavour to let your friends know where you are at every point in time.

“NYSC has given you printed documents that contain the names and contact of all security agencies within your Local Government of service.

“Please get in touch with any of the agencies in case of any challenge. On our part, we shall continue to make your welfare sacrosanct,” she added.

She also advised the corp members not to pay for re-posting, noting that where ever they are officially posted to, serve as blessing to the host communities.

Mrs Uba, who was honoured with a Chieftaincy tittle of “Nnedioranma” (general mother), by the celebrating corp members, commended them for their artistic displays and the event, and urged them to be friendly in relating with members of their host communities for a smooth exercise.

The Ag DG, commended the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, for introducing the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), during the orientation exercise.

“Unemployment is one of the major challenges in the country; therefore, the introduction of the skills acquisition programme will help in reducing the challenges.

“As a graduate, you must not wait for white collar-job, you can be the self reliant when you learn hand work, through which you can be the boss of yourself and even others around you.

She use the event also to commend the security agencies, the media, and specially, the state government for providing a beffiting orientation camp that accomodated all the activities of NYSC in the state, urged other state to emulate Anambra.

She commended thr State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Blessing Ikene Iruma and her team for managing the corps members well, and prayed God to reward them accordingly.

In her brief welcome speech, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Iruma, assure her commitment towards the welfare of corp members in the state.

While declaring the event open, the State Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon. Patrick Agh-Mba, encouraged the corps members to be multi-talented and explore opportunities available for them in Anambra to empower themselves, even as he charged them to be the change agents Nigeria needs.

He encouraged the corps members to key into Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s developmental programmes by supporting him through their community development services.

On his part, the traditional ruler of Umuawulu, Igwe Joel Egwuonwu, who restated the importance of culture, informed the corps members that Anambra people are hospitable and peace lovers, urging them to reciprocate same, even as he prayed for their safety, job opportunities and divine favour.