Oil exploration: Desired economic benefits will be a curse to us if we continue to fight over ownership of fields — Gombe Gov declares

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has declared that the desired economic benefit from the discovery and commemvemt of oil exploration will only be a curse to the affected communities and the State in general if people continue to fight each other because of where the oil or exploration activities are sited.

The Governor however cautioned people of the area to ensure that peace was maintained in the area in order to enable uninhibited exploration in the Kolmani Oil fields.

Inuwa Yahaya was speaking at the palace of Mai Kaltungo, Engr. Saleh Mohammed, when his campaign train visited Kaltungo in continuation of his reelection bid having visited Balanga for the ward to ward meet the people campaign.

The Governor stressed that oil exploration will not only be disrupted but investors in other sectors of the economy in the State may be forced to leave the state if relative peace becomes threatened.

He expressed worry over issues of misunderstanding in the area and therefore cautioned that disputes between communities in the State could also arise if measures are not taken to keep the communities peaceful.

Inuwa Yahaya also noted with emphasis the critical roles of the traditional institutions, stressing that they are stakeholders in ensuring peaceful co-existence among the people.