FG pledges more commitment to advance human rights course in Nigeria

The Federal Government has again assured of its commitment to advancing the course of human rights in the country.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) disclosed this when the 5th Governing Council of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) led by its Chairperson, Dr Salamatu Husseni Sulaiman paid him a courtesy visit.

Malami, who described the visit as a quest toward advancing the course of human rights in the country said Nigeria has recorded tremendous successes with regard to human rights consideration, adding that the country has put in place both legislative and institutional frameworks to promote and protect human rights.

According to him, “the President Buhari administration has advanced the services, functions and responsibilities of the NHRC which has risen from the position of barking to biting, the compensation paid to victims of Apo killing is a testimonial of the government’s commitment to human rights in this country.

“The government will support the approval of the National Action Plan (NAP) for the promotion and protection of human rights in Nigeria, as well as the National policy for the protection of civilians from harm during the conflict, this is a consolidation of what we have been doing in the area of promotion and protection of human rights in Nigeria”, the Minister added and implored the Commission to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to come up with memos on pertinent issues of human right concerns for the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Earlier in her remarks, the Chairperson of the NHRC Governing Council said the objective of the visit to the minister is to among other things; seek the collaboration of the Minister in the presentation for approval by FEC, the National Action Plan (NAP) for the promotion and protection of Human Rights in Nigeria.

The NAP document, she said, is a roadmap and guiding policy which specifies how the promotion and protection of human rights in the country should be and urged the Minister to throw his weight behind the NAP document, preparatory to presentation to the President.

Similarly, the Council is also urging the government to ratify the protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s rights on the Rights of Older Persons in Africa, as well as signing and ratifying the protocol to the African Charter on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa.

Finally, the NHRC Chair emphasised the need for the support of the Ministry for the presidential assent of the NHRC Amendment Act saying “the Act seeks to provide for the resourcing of the human rights funds through minimal contribution from stakeholders and companies to ease governments’ burden of solely funding human rights promotion and protection in the country”

On her part, the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General of the Federation, Ms Beatrice Jeddy Agba, a former member of the Council said the Justice Ministry will continue to engage with the Commission on issues relating to the promotion and protection of human rights.

