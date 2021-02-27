Parents, relations of GSC, Kagara abductees await reunion with them 5pm

Parents of the abducted Government Science College Kagara students and relations of their staff are patiently waiting to see their children who were released this morning from the captive of their abductors.

They were, however, denied access to the state owned NSDC Suites to reunite with the abductees as medical examination is being conducted on them.

Journalists were also disappointed as they were refused entrance into the place to speak with the victims.

The victims would be officially received by the state Governor, Alh. Abubakar Sani Bello at 3 pm at Government House after they have freshened up.

One of the victims, a woman was seen being rushed in an ambulance to the Minna General Hospital, who it was gathered that her legs were swollen due to the long hours of walk in the bush.

A parent, John Paiko, father of three from Munya LG, said he got a call that his son is among those released.

He stated that after the release of the boy, he will still allow him to continue with his education, saying he is the only child among his children that is going to school in the family.

“I have three children, Emmanuel is the last. But, our concern is up until now, because we have not been allowed to see our children.”

