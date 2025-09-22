Palestinian state: France, Saudi Arabia lead world leaders’ push for two-state solution

France and Saudi Arabia will today convene dozens of world leaders in New York to rally support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with several countries expected to formally recognise a Palestinian state, a move likely to draw sharp reactions from Israel and the United States.

Israel and the U.S. have both announced a boycott of the summit. Israel’s U.N. ambassador, Danny Danon, dismissed the event as a “circus,” saying it “rewards terrorism.”

Israeli officials have also hinted at possible retaliatory measures, including annexing parts of the occupied West Bank and taking action against France, whose president, Emmanuel Macron, is hosting the meeting.

The U.S. administration has similarly warned of consequences for any country that moves against Israel, including France.

The summit comes ahead of this week’s United Nations General Assembly and follows Israel’s ground assault on Gaza City, two years after Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel that sparked the ongoing war in the enclave.

Amid intensified fighting in Gaza and escalating settler violence in the West Bank, global concern is mounting that the two-state solution could slip away permanently.

Earlier this month, the U.N. General Assembly endorsed a seven-page declaration outlining “tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps” toward a two-state solution while condemning Hamas and urging the group to disarm. Israel and the U.S. rejected the plan, calling it a publicity stunt.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, however, described the move as a “roadmap” starting with a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. “The next step is a plan for the day after, which will be on the agenda for Monday’s discussions,” he said.

Momentum for recognising Palestine has grown in recent days. Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal announced recognition on Sunday, while France and at least five other nations are expected to do the same at Monday’s meeting. Some countries plan phased recognition tied to reforms by the Palestinian Authority.

On the ground, Palestinians in Gaza continue to flee Israeli bombardments, with many expressing doubt that recognition alone will change realities without firm international pressure on Israel. Others in the occupied West Bank welcomed the move as a “victory for the historic rights of Palestinians.”

In Israel, many citizens remain sceptical, citing Hamas’ October 2023 attack, which killed 1,200 people and left 251 taken hostage. “We’ve offered them peace about five times. They never chose peace,” said film student Tamara Raveh, 25, in Tel Aviv.

According to local health authorities, Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, displaced millions, and pushed much of the population into famine. Israel has also expressed doubts over 89-year-old Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s ability to deliver reforms.

Abbas, denied a U.S. visa, will address the meeting virtually, while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will also appear via video despite co-hosting the event.

“The world is saying out loud: a Palestinian state. Now they need to show what these measures are,” Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin said on Sunday.

(Reuters)

