Sokoto govt to deploy midwives across 244 PHCs to curb maternal deaths

The Sokoto State Government has announced plans to deploy qualified midwives to all 244 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state as part of a bold strategy to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality.

The disclosure was made on Monday by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Faruk Abubakar Wurno, at the launch of the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation and Initiative (MIAMI) implementation design workshop, a flagship project of the Federal Government.

“You cannot reduce maternal mortality without skilled manpower,” Dr Wurno said.

“Within days, we will release and post registered midwives to all our 244 PHCs. Their presence in these facilities will certainly reduce maternal and infant deaths.”

Dr Wurno stressed that Sokoto, listed among Nigeria’s “red states” for high maternal mortality, requires urgent interventions such as MIAMI.

He assured that the government is making all necessary arrangements to ensure accessible, affordable, and adequate manpower at the grassroots.

Representing the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Abdulmalik Hamza welcomed the initiative and pledged WHO’s full support.

“The statistics are alarming, but we have the knowledge, expertise, and commitment to drive change.

“WHO stands firmly with Sokoto in ensuring the success of MIAMI,” he added.

Other partners, including MSI Nigeria, CHI, UNFPA, and UNICEF, also pledged technical and financial support to strengthen maternal and child health in Sokoto.

The Commissioner further revealed that the state government will enforce a two-year mandatory service policy for trained doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other health professionals to boost manpower, especially in rural areas.

The five-day workshop will design context-specific strategies and accountability frameworks to ensure that no woman in Sokoto dies as a result of pregnancy or childbirth.

