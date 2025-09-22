US spotlights opportunities for Nigerian students in American universities

The Public Diplomacy Officer at the US Embassy Abuja, Brian Neubert, has underscored the numerous opportunities available for Nigerian students in American universities.

Speaking at the 2025 Education USA Fair in Abuja, Neubert noted that many thousands of Nigerians continue to study in the United States, and the embassy is excited about the growing interest in EducationUSA services across Nigeria.

The Education Fair themed, “Empowering Future, Discover American Excellence in Education and Innovation.”

He said, “We’ve seen it for decades. It’s really extraordinary. There are exceptional education systems and schools in Nigeria, including up to the university level.”

“What we have seen over the decades is that many thousands of Nigerians take advantage of overseas opportunities. They come back and work in academia, they come back and work as journalists in media, they certainly come back and work in business.”

According to Neubert, popular courses among Nigerian students include engineering, business, law, and medicine.

“We know that Nigerians hustle. The courses of study that are most interesting to Nigerian students are often engineering, business, law, medicine, and many thousands of these students graduate, and then they come back and build this country,” he added.

Neubert outlined the process for applying to American schools, stressing the importance of planning ahead.

“The process for applying to the school of the United States, the first step is coming here today, and also looking at the resources that are available online from EducationUSA,” he advised.

“Plan ahead is critical. It’s absolutely important to plan ahead. If you wait until the last minute, that creates challenges, but if you plan ahead and ask questions, that gives the student the best chance of success.”

On scholarships, Neubert pointed out that exceptional students can access various opportunities.

“There are opportunities for scholarships. Exceptional students get to have scholarships. There are a variety of options for scholarships, and international students, students from Nigeria, enrich the experience for the entire community on campus,” he said.

Neubert also addressed concerns about the cost of studying in the US, explaining that the embassy provides resources to help students make informed decisions about financing their education.

“We’re providing resources so that students can make their own decisions of where they want to study and how they want to finance that study,” he explained.

Neubert encouraged students to stay in touch with EducationUSA Nigeria counsellors for support and guidance throughout the application process.

“The US Embassy’s EducationUSA team offers free counseling services to guide students through the application process.

Neubert urged students to responsibly maintain their student visa status, ensuring compliance with all regulations to maximize their time in the United States and bring valuable experiences back to Nigeria.

Neubert noted the long tradition of Nigerian students excelling in US institutions and making significant contributions to their communities and the world.

“As you consider your next steps, know that you are joining a long tradition of Nigerian students who have excelled in U.S. institutions and gone on to make significant contributions to their communities and the world,” he said.

The Public Diplomacy Officer expressed the US government’s pride in partnering with Nigeria to empower the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers.

“The United States is proud to partner with Nigeria in empowering the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers,” Neubert concluded, wishing attendees a successful and inspiring day at the college fair,” he said.

