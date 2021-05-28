Palestine: Muslims hold solidarity conference in Ibadan

THE coordinator of Al-Quds Foundation, Mr AbdulRasheed Atta, has accused the United Nations (UN) of bias over what he called the injustice being meted out to Palestine by Israel.

He made the accusation in Ibadan at a solidarity conference for Palestinians with the theme ‘Al-Aqsah Invasion: The Ummah and the Signals’.

Atta noted that Israel had violated about 45 UN resolutions on human rights in Palestine and wondered why the country had not been sanctioned for what he called an injustice of the highest order.

He emphasised that if the UN did not address the injustices against Palestinians by Israel, the organisation might be going into extinction like the defunct League of Nations.

He suggested that the UN should come up with peace settlement accord without the involvement of the United States as “America and Israel are allies” and such would never make America to be fair.

Similarly, a former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Professor Mojeed Alabi, called on all countries of the world to unite and condemn the injustice being perpetrated by Israel against Palestine.

He said the crisis in the Middle-East was not a religious problem, stressing that both Muslims and Christians in Palestine were suffering from the inhuman treatments.

In a remark, the president of the Palestine Community in Lagos, Shaikh Ramsy Ibrahim, said Israel had never accepted the existence of the Palestinians and had been treating them unjustly for the past 72 years.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for always speaking in support of Palestine in the international community and appreciated Nigerians for their solidarity.

Other speakers who lauded the pro-Palestinian protest across the world claimed that the disputed land which houses the third holiest mosque in the world belongs to Palestine.

The programme also featured a demonstration in support of Palestinians.

