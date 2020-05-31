Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases rise to 69,496 with 1,483 deaths

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 69,496 with 1,483 deaths, according to data updated by the country’s Health Ministry on Sunday.

A total of 3,039 new cases and 88 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the statistics revealed.

Overall, 42,742 patients are under treatment in different hospitals while 25,271 have recovered completely, which is 36.4 per cent of the total confirmed cases.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Zafar Mirza, announced on Saturday that wearing masks at crowded places was declared mandatory to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

(Xinhua/NAN)

