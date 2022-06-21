Oyo Speaker, Commissioners, Oba Elegushi grace DG, Oyo Gaming board, Boladuro 50th birthday

The capital city of Oyo State, Ibadan, was agog as well-meaning personalities, politicians, and bureaucrats stormed Ibadan for the celebration of the Director-General, Oyo State Gaming Board, Olajide Boladuro.

The celebrant, Boladuro who clocked 50 was joined by the Onikate of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, and his Olori Sekinat Elegushi, the Oyo State Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebowale Ogundoyin, and various Commissioners of the Oyo cabinet.

During the course of the celebration, Boladuro noted, “the special grace one could ask God Almighty is to live long in good health and wealth. I’m entering the second half of a century now and I really appreciate God for his mercy and continuous grace.”

Oba Elegushi, while speaking at the event said, “Boladuro has been my friend for a very long time and he is one of the few people that possess good sacrifice in delivering his service for Humanity.”

The party which held at the manhattan Hall, Jericho Ibadan on Friday, 17th June was also graced by Lagos State Head of Service Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, The Oba Olugbon, Oba Francis Olushola Alao, Senator Olalekan Mustapha, The Akinsiku of Lagos Oba Dosumu, Commissioner of Health Ogun State MrsTomi Coker, The DG OYSADA, Mr Debo Akande, Chairman Ledco Company Otunba AJ Odunowo, Friends of the Governor, Mr Peter Eledan, Alhaji Femi Omotayo, Mr Yinka Owodunni, Mr Tunde Tijani.

Others included Executive Assistant to the Governor on Disability matters Barrister Ayodele Adekanbi Chairman Oyo State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Aderibigbe, DG OYSIPPA, MS Omolala Olutola and his numerous diaspora friends; UK, USA, and Canada, but to mention a few.

