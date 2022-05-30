Oyo South Senate: Adegboyega Adegoke opts out of Oyo APC primary re-run

A leading Oyo South Senatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke said he is pulling out of the re-run of the Oyo South Primary scheduled to hold tomorrow, Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Adegoke, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), in a statement he personally signed on Monday announced his withdrawal from the charade called rerun primary election.

It could be recalled that the primary election which was earlier scheduled for Saturday was shifted to Sunday to protect the venue from thugs and supporters of some aspirants who had crowded the venue at Le Chateau.

On Sunday, despite the security arrangement at the venue, there were still irregularities in the conduct of the primary which led to 20.5% (98 votes) overvoting.

The number of accredited delegates was 477 while the total votes cast was 575, with 98 overvoting.

Adegoke, who is the Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland stated that his decision to opt-out of the re-run primary election is to protect his integrity rather than allowing some cabals within the party to use his name to legalize illegality.





According to him, “I, Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke (FCA), the Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland is pulling out of tomorrow Tuesday, May 31, 2022 rerun primary election of APC Oyo South senatorial.

“I am not ready to participate in a charade called rerun primary election that will not yield anything other than to legitimize an already prefered candidate by some cabal in the party.

“I don’t want to be used to legalise illegality where results will just be allocated randomly to aspirants.

“For integrity purposes, I will be staying off the re-run primary election to protect my name and what I believe in.”

