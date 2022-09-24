Oyo South PDP senatorial candidate, Tegbe, inaugurates LG campaign coordinators, committees

Oyo South senatorial candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Olasunkanmi Joseph Tegbe, has formally inaugurated his local government campaign coordinators and committees for the 2023 general election.

The inauguration had in attendance the Director-General of Tegbe Campaign Council, Adeniyi Adeyinka Bibire; Oyo South Senatorial Chairman, Chief A. O. Ojelabi; all PDP local government chairmen in the senatorial district, other PDP stakeholders and the entire campaign team.

The occasion, held in Ibadan, also featured many PDP stakeholders who were there to solidarise with Tegbe and identify with the newly-inaugurated campaign team.

Director-General of Tegbe campaign council, in his remarks, urged the campaign team to work with all the political interests and other stakeholders to ensure victory for Tegbe in 2023.

In his address, Tegbe said as an ardent believer in God, he sees his senatorial pursuit as God’s own project, stating that with the help of God and support of the people of Oyo south senatorial district, he would emerge victorious at the election in 2023.

He expressed his gratitude to members of his campaign council, groups and several committees, all of which he described as formidable, for accepting to work with him to achieve his senatorial ambition.

Tegbe assured them that no one would be left out in enjoying the benefits of their untiring efforts.

Some members of the campaign team, who spoke at the occasion, expressed gratitude to Tegbe for counting them worthy of the assignment, pledging to do everything humanly possible to ensure his victory at the poll.