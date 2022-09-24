Dauda Iliya wins NUJ chairmanship election in Borno

Dauda Iliya, of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) Saturday has been declared the winner of the chairmanship election of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Borno State Council.

In an election held at the Musa Usman Secretariats in Maiduguri, Dauda polled 92 votes, while his opponent, Babagana Bukar of Borno Radio Television Corporation (BRTV) 74 votes.

Abdulkareem Haruna of Humanitarian Angle also emerged as vice chairman while Ali Chiroma of peace FM emerged as secretary of the Council.

Other members of the executive who were returned unopposed are Hauwa Bata as treasurer, Iya Ma’aji as assistant secretary, Baba Ali as financial secretary, and Yabawa Liman as an auditor.

In his acceptance speech, the newly-elected Chairman, Dauda Iliya, promised to transform NUJ by uniting the members.

