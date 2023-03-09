Wale Akinselure

The State Working Committee of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State has adopted the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the State, Senator Teslim Folarin for the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Chairman, of Oyo SDP, Mr Michael Okunlade announced this decision, at the end of a meeting with party members and expos across the local government areas in the State, held in Ibadan, on Thursday.

The meeting had been convened to review the party’s performance in the February 25 elections to have a better performance in the March 18 elections.

Referencing a sour coalition experience in 2019, the meeting saw the SDP members call for caution in entering another coalition but the party leadership calmed those fears.

The party leaders said what was imperative was for party members to pray for Folarin to lead with the fear of God if he emerges governor.

Speaking, Okunlade said the party decided to support Folarin in line with its resolve to ensure that governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not return for a second term.

He assured that party members and leaders will mobilise to ensure that Folarin defeats Makinde in the elections.

He, however, pointed out that the party did not collapse its structure, pointing out that the SDP House of Assembly Assembly candidates were still contesting on the party’s platform in the March 18 election.

Speaking further, Okunlade added that its decision was because it believed that Folarin has the track record and can be trusted to fulfil promises made and right what he described as the wrongs.

Okunlade said: “In over four years of governance, Makinde has rolled back the achievements of past governments, and returned our state to the locust years.

“We believe that to right these wrongs, there is a need for us to form a virile coalition with a party that can dislodge this administration that has shown itself to be lacking in development.





That is why, after many meetings with major stakeholders even outside of our party, we arrived at Senator Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Our decision is not based on anything than the development of our dear state. He has the record. He is not someone who would promise what he won’t do. He is as straight as that.

“All these said, I like to enjoin all of us to go out en masse and vote for our house of assembly candidates. The support is just for the governorship, and it ends at that.”

Reacting to the development, the governorship candidate of the SDP, Mr Folorunsho Lana decried the party’s decision, stressing that he is not stepping down for APC’s Folarin.

He maintained that he had the backing of several persons to remain in the race.

Lana said: “I want to let it clear to every one of us that I and all Local Government Chairmen in the eleven Local Government Areas of Ibadanland are not supporting Senator Teslim Folarin and I have been mandated by them not to step down for him in the APC.

“It all depends on you the conscientious people of Oyo state whether your choice will be based on religion, material gains or competence. I leave that to our conscience.”

